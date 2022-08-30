EDITORIAL MUG: Sam Graves

North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez was just 32 years old when he was taken from us—senselessly gunned down at what should have been a routine traffic stop last month.

Born in North Kansas City, Officer Vasquez was known as a “shining star” of his department and a pillar of his community. He began his career serving as an “Avenue Angel” in both Wyandotte and Jackson counties—working to protect the safety of citizens and local businesses.

