EDITORIAL MUG: Sam Graves

When I was growing up, saying the wrong four-letter word would earn you a sampling of some fine bar soap. Nowadays though, it seems to be the three-letter government agencies giving Americans trouble—the EPA, the IRS, and even the SEC (no, not that one).

First, the EPA tried to regulate every square inch of our land with their new attempt to redefine “waters of the United States” to include dry ditches and puddles. Then, the IRS tried to scoop up data on virtually every bank transaction in America and tax famers to death—and then tax them for dying. And now, the Securities and Exchange Commission is trying to push through a woke new climate rule requiring virtually every business in the country to record and report greenhouse gas emissions directly or indirectly to the agency.

