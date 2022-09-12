EDITORIAL MUG: Sam Graves

WOTUS. It stands for “waters of the United States.” The acronym is five letters, but if you live and farm in North Missouri, it might as well be a four-letter word. No matter how many times we try to bury that horrible policy, it seems to keep rising from the ashes to infect nearly every acre of Missouri farmland with more onerous regulations.

After President Obama tried to regulate nearly every acre of our land with his WOTUS rule, President Trump finally gave us a sensible solution that protected our water while not infringing on property rights and the needs of agriculture. Unsurprisingly, it took President Biden no time at all to get rid of that rule and go right back to the onerous regulations that President Obama had proposed.

