EDITORIAL MUG: Sam Graves

First it was the “Green New Deal,” then it was “Build Back Better,” now it’s the “Inflation Reduction Act.” You can call it whatever name you like, but no matter how much lipstick you slather on President Biden’s massive tax-and-spending spree, it’s still a pig covered in manure.

Despite the new name, the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” does nothing to provide American families relief from the growing inflation crisis caused by President Biden’s liberal tax-and-spend policies. That’s because it’s more of the same old garbage.

