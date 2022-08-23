First it was the “Green New Deal,” then it was “Build Back Better,” now it’s the “Inflation Reduction Act.” You can call it whatever name you like, but no matter how much lipstick you slather on President Biden’s massive tax-and-spending spree, it’s still a pig covered in manure.
Despite the new name, the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” does nothing to provide American families relief from the growing inflation crisis caused by President Biden’s liberal tax-and-spend policies. That’s because it’s more of the same old garbage.
Instead of cutting wasteful spending, President Biden wants to spend another $700 billion of our hard-earned tax dollars, with half of it going towards Green New Deal nonsense and another $80 billion of it going towards doubling the size of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Don’t worry though, that money won’t be used to improve service or speed up the agency’s efforts to process tax returns. The funding is to hire 87,000 new agents and dramatically increase the number of audits the agency performs.
Now, we’ve been told the new agents are only to make sure billionaires are paying “their fair share” in taxes, but the reality is there’s fewer than 800 billionaires in the United States. The IRS’s current workforce is perfectly capable of doing that.
The 87,000 new IRS agents are apparently needed to crack down on middle class Americans, particularly those working second jobs or who have started their own small business to try to make ends meet during these difficult times. That’s why every single liberal in the Senate and Vice President Harris voted against putting up guardrails that would focus these new IRS agents on Americans making more than $400,000 per year.
So instead of tackling the problem of rising prices and skyrocketing inflation, liberals in Washington have chosen to slap a new name on their same old failed policies. That’s a disaster for Missouri families, who are already paying $737 more each month because of inflation under President Biden’s watch.
We can’t afford to keep going down this path. We have to get this wasteful spending under control and stop this madness.
Sam Graves is the Mo. Sixth District U.S. Representative.