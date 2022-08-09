EDITORIAL MUG: Sam Graves

The United States entered a recession today—despite the best efforts of President Biden and his team to change the definition of recession over the last couple of weeks. I’m sure they’ll keep talking themselves in circles, but the reality is that our economy is shrinking, wages are down, and Americans are struggling to get by. It doesn’t matter how you slice it—that’s a recession.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to any of us though. The Biden Administration has been trying to redefine everything under the sun. They’re doing the exact same thing with the Waters of the United States rule, or WOTUS—trying to change the definition to their own benefit, to give bureaucrats control over virtually every square inch of American farmland.

