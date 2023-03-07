EDITORIAL MUG: Sam Graves

Founded in 1928, the National FFA Organization has striven to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education—and they’ve done just that.

There are nearly 9,000 FFA chapters in every corner of this country and more than 850,000 young men and women wear the iconic blue corduroy jacket today. They are just a small slice of the untold millions of young Americans whose lives have been changed for the better FFA, myself included.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags