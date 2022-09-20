President Biden wants to double the size of the Internal Revenue Service and hire 87,000 new IRS agents to audit and investigate American workers and small businesses—and liberals in Congress gave him the power to do it.
President Biden wants to double the size of the Internal Revenue Service and hire 87,000 new IRS agents to audit and investigate American workers and small businesses—and liberals in Congress gave him the power to do it.
Why?
Well, they claim this is just to make sure billionaires are paying their fair share in taxes, but there are a couple of problems with that. For one, there are fewer than 800 billionaires in the United States. Why on earth would you need 87,000 IRS agents to audit 800 people?
The numbers just don’t add up. To put those numbers into perspective, the Biden Administration wants to hire more than the entire population of St. Joseph to allegedly audit a few hundred people. These 87,000 new IRS agents could fill up Faurot Field and Mizzou Arena to capacity—with several thousand still left outside to tailgate.
If you evenly divided the number of new agents out over the 3,143 counties in the United States, you’d have 27 agents for every county! Now, they aren’t gonna divide them up like that, but you get my point. It’s a ridiculous amount of new agents. That’s because this isn’t about going after billionaires. It’s about going after you, your neighbors, and millions of low-income and middle-class Americans.
The Administration has said repeatedly that they don’t want to change the percentage of low-income families that get audited, they just want to double the number of audits for everyone, across the board. The only problem is, low-income Americans are already 5 times more likely to be audited by the IRS than everyone else. None of this is about “equity” or “fairness,” it’s about bleeding middle-class American families dry, just to pay for Green New Deal priorities, student loan “forgiveness,” and even more big government regulations. It’s sickening.
While the IRS is completely incapable of providing even basic customer service to taxpayers, over half of the $80 billion in new IRS spending in this bill goes to doubling the number of audits, while only 4 percent will go to improving their abysmal customer service.
This Administration needs a wake-up call. The American people aren’t a piggy bank they can raid whenever they feel like it. Instead of attacking middle-class families, they should be working to fix the supply chain crisis, get our economy back on track, and really get inflation under control.
We need more than feel-good bill titles like the “Inflation Reduction Act” that do nothing to actually fight inflation. We need to reign in the out-of-control government spending that got us into this mess in the first place.
Sam Graves is the Mo. Sixth District U.S. Representative.
