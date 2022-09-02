I recently read an opinion piece by Sen (Dan) Hegeman. The editorial concerned the newly passed House Bill 1878 which sets new restrictions on voting. Does Sen Hegeman research an issue before he votes on it or does he just vote according to the latest Republican conspiracy theory? If you look at the Heritage Foundation website (https://www.heritage.org), Missouri DOES NOT have an illegal voting issue. According to the Heritage Foundation (a conservative site) from 2010 to 2017 Missouri had 10 convictions for voter fraud. There is an average of 2,500,000 votes each presidential election. The 10 convictions come to approximately .0000002 percent of the votes cast.
The only conclusion that I can reach is the Hegeman and the Republicans either think the voting public is to stupid to vote properly or they want to control the votes.