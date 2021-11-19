If you enjoy magic, knowing how an illusion is accomplished can dull its effect, except for magicians. Misdirection, the magician’s secret, is unacceptable in the media. Sure, communications outlets have views, but distortion, especially lying, is disgraceful and damaging to purveyors and consumers.
There is an increasing concern among media leaders that misinformation is becoming commonplace. It’s particularly disturbing when one’s words are edited to change their meaning, Consider this example from FOX News, aired Nov. 11, posted with the headline, “Biden calls Satchel Paige ‘the great negro’ in latest gaffe.” It’s a lie. Here are the facts:
During an Veterans Day speech President Biden said, “I’ve adopted the attitude of the great Negro at the time, pitcher in the Negro Leagues, went on to become a great pitcher in the pros, in the Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson. His name was Satchel Paige.”
FOX News edited it to “I’ve adopted the attitude of the great Negro at the time, pitcher his name was Satchel Paige.” They edited out “in the Negro Leagues, went on to become a great pitcher in the pros, in the Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson.” It’s a fraud, for what purpose? To criticize President Biden? What is also difficult to understand is that other Republican supporting media copied this without checking its accuracy.
Imagine media quoting President Lincoln saying, “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall perish from the earth.” It’s possible. Fact check the pundits.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville