Social Security: America Saves Week, #ASW20

Do you plan to pay a cleaning person, cook, gardener, babysitter, or other household worker at least $2,300 in 2021?  This amount includes any cash you pay for your household employee’s transportation, meals, and housing.  If you will pay at least $2,300 to one person, you have some additional financial responsibilities. 

When you pay at least $2,300 in wages to a household worker, you must do all of the following: 

• Deduct Social Security and Medicare taxes from those wages. 

• Pay these taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. 

• Report the wages to Social Security. 

For every $2,300 in wages, most household employees earn credits toward Social Security benefits and Medicare coverage.  Generally, people need 10 years of work to qualify for: 

• Retirement benefits (as early as age 62). 

• Disability benefits for the worker and the worker’s dependents. 

• Survivors benefits for the worker’s family. 

• Medicare benefits. 

You can learn more about reporting household worker income by reading Household Workers at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10021.pdf

Danny Zimmerman is the Social Security District Manager in Maryville, Missouri.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags