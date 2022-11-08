Social Security: Veterans and active-duty military: We have your back

Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11, 2022.  Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us.  

Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries.  If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.  

