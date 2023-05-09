The Social Security Administration and its Office of the Inspector General (OIG) continued to raise public awareness about Social Security imposter scams during the fourth annual “Slam the Scam” Day held in March.  Social Security scams — where fraudsters pressure victims into making cash or gift card payments to fix alleged Social Security number problems or to avoid arrest – are an ongoing government imposter fraud scheme.  For several years, Social Security impersonation scams have been one of the most common government imposter scams reported to the Federal Trade Commission.  We’ve made concerted efforts to address this issue, through extensive outreach and investigative initiatives.  These efforts have made a significant impact, reducing money reported lost to Social Security scams by 30 percent from 2021 to 2022.

“I am proud of the work we have done to combat Social Security imposter scams and raise public awareness,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security.  “We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to protect the public and their critical benefits.  We urge Americans to remain vigilant, do not give out personal information or money, and report any scam attempts.”

