Social Security: Serving those with limited English proficiency

We strive to deliver great customer service and helpful information to everyone.  That includes improving access for underserved communities.  We aim to reduce language barriers and increase access to Social Security programs, services, and benefits.  If you’re assisting a client with limited English proficiency (LEP), know that we have the resources available to help them in their preferred language.  

What resources are available? 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags