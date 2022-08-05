For nearly 90 years, Social Security has provided financial protection to communities throughout the United States, including the Hispanic community.
Today, our retirement, disability, and survivors benefits are an important source of income for Hispanics. Our Spanish-language website, www.ssa.gov/espanol, provides information for those whose primary language is Spanish. There, people can learn how to get a Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for benefits, manage their benefits, and much more.