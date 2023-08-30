Social Security: Recognizing the needs of people on Autism Spectrum, families

Social Security is committed to reducing barriers and ensuring people who are eligible for our benefits receive them.  We provide income security for the diverse populations we serve.  This includes people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families.

Many parents and caretakers of children with disabilities lose work hours and income because of their children’s care needs.  Supplemental Security Income (SSI) provides monthly financial support to low-income families with children who have developmental and behavioral disabilities.  These include ASD – and physical impairments.  For more information on SSI, please visit www.ssa.gov/ssi.

