Our online learning resources for educators are great for teaching people about Social Security! Chances are a student will know someone who receives retirement or disability benefits. This could be a way to relate our many programs to a new audience, and show them that our programs help people other than retirees. Understanding how Social Security helps wounded warriors, and children and adults with disabilities can lead to greater empathy and provide a path to inspired learning.
We offer an educator’s toolkit to engage students and educate them about our programs. Use the toolkit to create your own lesson plan! The toolkit includes:
• Lesson plans with objectives.
• Infographics and handouts for each lesson plan.
• Links to Social Security web pages.
• Talking points.
• Quiz questions and answers.
You can access the toolkit at www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/educators.html.
As your child’s first educator, you can use our toolkit to introduce your child or grandchild to the importance of Social Security programs.
We value and welcome the efforts of teachers to educate America’s young people. We want to help spark discussions with students about the benefits Social Security provides to millions of people. Please share our toolkit with your favorite educators today.
Danny Zimmerman is the Social Security District Manager in Maryville, Missouri.