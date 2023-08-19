Social Security: New audio series launched

Did you know we have a new audio series, SSA Talks?
Did you know we have a new audio series, SSA Talks?
You can learn more about our top priorities by listening at www.ssa.gov/news/audio-series.html.
In our first episode, Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi and Janet Walker, Associate Commissioner for Operational HR Services, discuss how our current hiring initiative is central to improving customer service.
The 17-minute episode includes a fact sheet and transcript. The fact sheet also provides more information about working at Social Security.
Please visit our SSA Talks page at www.ssa.gov/news/audio-series.html to listen and subscribe to receive alerts about future episodes!
Our new Communications Corner at www.ssa.gov/news provides a central hub for the public, the press, researchers, and other stakeholders looking for information about Social Security and our programs. Visit the Communications Corner to access our blog, newsletter, bulletins, the new audio series, and more!
Rich Fowler is the Social Security District Manager in Maryville, Missouri.
