Social Security: Honoring our military heroes

On Memorial Day, our nation honors military service members who have given their lives for our country.  Families, friends, and communities pause to remember the many great sacrifices of our military and ensure their legacy lives on in the freedoms we all enjoy.  We recognize these heroes who, in President Lincoln’s words, “gave the last full measure of devotion.”  

The benefits we provide can help the families of deceased military service members.  For example, surviving spouses and their dependent children may be eligible for Social Security survivors benefits.  You can learn more about those benefits at www.ssa.gov/survivors.  

