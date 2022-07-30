EDITORIAL MUG: Danny Zimmerman

When you think you’re ready to retire, we’re here to help you make an informed decision about when to apply for benefits.  You should decide based on your individual and family circumstances.  

Would it be better for you to start getting benefits early with a smaller monthly amount over a longer period?  Or perhaps wait for a larger monthly payment over less time?  The answer is personal and depends on several factors, such as your current and anticipated cash needs, health, and your family history on longevity.  Most importantly, you should study your future financial needs and obligations, and estimate your future Social Security benefit.  

