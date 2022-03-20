Our online tools and services save you time and make your life easier. Often, there’s no need to contact Social Security. Here are five of our webpages that can make your life easier:
1. Request a replacement Social Security card, verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, instantly get benefit verification letters, and more with your own personal my Social Security account, at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
2. Visit our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq to get answers on your Social Security-related questions.
3. Complete and submit your online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/retirement.
4. Access our publications library and get online booklets and pamphlets, including audio versions, on relevant subjects at www.ssa.gov/pubs.
5. Get news when it’s hot off the press. Check out our blog for Social Security news and updates at blog.ssa.gov.
Please share these pages with your friends and family.
Danny Zimmerman is the Social Security District Manager in Maryville, Missouri.