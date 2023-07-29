Social Security: Fraudsters never go on vacation

Fraudsters will never take a break.  While you are out enjoying fun and sun this summer, they are working hard to find new ways to scam you.  Seniors and younger people are particularly vulnerable to scammers who claim to represent Social Security.  To protect you and your loved ones, you can: 

Visit our Protect Yourself from Social Security Scams webpage at www.ssa.gov/scam for information on what tactics scammers use and how to report them. 

