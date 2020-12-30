Our online tools and services save you time and make your life easier. Often, there’s no need to contact us. Here are five of our webpages that can make your life easier:
1. With your own personal my Social Security account, you can request a replacement Social Security card, verify your earnings, get future benefit estimates, obtain benefit verification letters, and more at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
2. Need answers to your Social Security-related questions? Visit our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.ssa.gov/faq.
3. You can complete and submit your online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement.
4. Access our publications library with online booklets and pamphlets, including audio versions, on key subjects at www.ssa.gov/pubs.
5. Check out our blog for Social Security news and updates at https://blog.ssa.gov.
Please share these pages with your friends and family.
Danny Zimmerman is the Social Security District Manager in Maryville, Missouri