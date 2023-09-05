Social Security: Expanding SSI outreach, access

Social Security has expanded its outreach to people in critical need of financial help who may be eligible for Supplemental Security Income (SSI).  SSI provides monthly payments to adults age 65 and older or to other adults – and children – with a disability or blindness who have limited income and financial resources.  SSI helps pay for basic needs like rent, food, clothing, and medicine.

We identified underserved communities in rural and urban areas across the country.  We focused on areas with the greatest decline in SSI applications since the pandemic.  Our outreach efforts targeted areas where a majority of people are living at or below the federal poverty threshold.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags