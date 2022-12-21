Social Security: Equity Action Plan

Effective October 2022, you can self-select your sex on your Social Security number (SSN) record. 

“The Social Security Administration’s Equity Action Plan includes a commitment to decrease administrative burdens and ensure people who identify as gender diverse or transgender have options in the Social Security Number card application process,” said Acting Commissioner of Social Security, Kilolo Kijakazi. “This new policy allows people to self-select their sex in our records without needing to provide documentation of their sex designation.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags