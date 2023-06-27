Social Security: Commitment to LGBTQ+

June is Pride Month.  It’s a time to acknowledge the LGBTQ+ community, and also celebrate diversity, love, and respect.  On June 26, 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, holding that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry in all states.

We recognize same-sex couples’ marriages in all states, and some non-marital legal relationships (such as some civil unions and domestic partnerships).  This recognition is important to determine entitlement to benefits. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags