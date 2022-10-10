EDITORIAL MUG: Danny Zimmerman

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.  At Social Security, we recognize and appreciate the roles people with disabilities play in the workforce.  That’s why we’re celebrating and sharing Matt’s story.

As a job seeker who is deaf and needs accommodations, Matt was reluctant to tell prospective employers about his disability.  He worried that employers would not hire him if they knew about his disability.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags