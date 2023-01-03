Social Security: Celebrating 50 years of SSI

The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program helps support many American families. As we celebrate 50 years of SSI, it is a great time to briefly share the history of SSI and information on how to apply.

On October 30, 1972, President Nixon signed SSI into law. In January 1974, we began paying SSI to people who met the eligibility requirements. 

