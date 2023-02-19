Social Security: Becoming more financially confident

Commit to saving successfully during America Saves Week! This year’s theme is A Financially Confident You. You can increase your financial confidence by building healthy saving habits and taking advantage of resources available to support your financial stability.
America Saves Week, which runs from February 27 through March 3, is a great opportunity to learn about good financial habits and assess your own saving status. It’s also a perfect time to create a plan, start saving, and begin your journey toward financial stability.
Planning and saving are key to a successful retirement. The earlier you start saving for retirement, the better off you will be in the future. People who have a plan are twice as likely to save effectively. We encourage you to pledge to save for America Saves Week at www.americasavesweek.org. Visit www.ssa.gov/retirement for useful information to help you plan for your retirement.
The sooner you start saving, the more your money can grow. Please share this information with someone you love.
Rich Fowler is the Social Security District Manager in Maryville, Missouri.