Notice to all Patriot’s who love America and feel things are going in the wrong direction. With the upcoming 20th anniversary celebration of 9/11, I ask that you all show your pride by putting out your American Flags, your Trump yard signs, and other patriotic signs for the community to see. The present administration is pushing an agenda of elimination of our way of life. I’m afraid that it will require for all of us to push back. We must stop all mandatory requirements and demand that our elected leadership agree with us. The vaccine and masks should be a choice, not a mandate. They are all a front to further remove our remaining constitutional rights. Remember, there are more of us than them, so prove it by showing your patriotic pride in the coming weeks. I will gladly provide proof of all that I am speaking of. Thank you.
––Ron Mavity
Maryville
Editor’s note: This letter was received too late to publish prior to Sept. 11