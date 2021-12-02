It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
With the wonderful efforts of so many, led by Downtown Maryville, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce and Nodaway County Economic Development, our downtown looks the part of the holiday season — though the weather may feel more like Easter than Christmas.
It’s hard not to walk the square and think joyful thoughts of how far we’ve come since a year ago, when everything seemed so much darker — and not just because the downtown wasn’t lit up.
And even though it is certainly inconvenient at times, it’s hard not to pair the thought of our beautiful, festive downtown with more thoughts about the process of rejuvenation South Main is currently undergoing.
Yes, it’s a time of renewal and growth in Maryville, wherever you look. And there’s never been a better time to show our support for our community and the businesses that help make it the place we’re proud to spend another holiday season in with our family.
For the first time since anyone seems able to remember, our downtown square has zero vacancies — every property is filled, despite one of the most difficult years anyone seems able to remember.
It’s time to celebrate.
This holiday season, shop local.
Get together with friends and family — make a day of it. Enjoy stopping by every corner of the square, strolling down the sidewalks, stopping for a bite to eat, and savor the experience of picking out unique gifts for loved ones no matter where they’re from. We guarantee you’ll feel better about the choice than any other you make while Christmas shopping, simply because it’s an act of community — not a chore to be crossed off a to-do list.
It’s also the best economic choice we can make for our community. Studies show that for every dollar spent at a locally owned small business, 52 cents goes back to the local community, as opposed to only 14 for large retailers. That’s money that helps create more local jobs, funds local nonprofit organizations and helps make holiday memories like lighting up downtown.
We’re blessed with the kind of community that’s dedicated in so many ways to ensuring the fabric that holds us together stays strong.
This holiday season, shopping local is one of the easiest and most convenient ways to help strengthen that fabric further, and ensure we can keep finding new ways to make this the most wonderful time of year, no matter what season it is.