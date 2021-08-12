Over the past 18 months, I have drafted more than 40 articles for the media aimed at providing relevant and timely information about the COVID pandemic to the best of my ability. To be honest, this has been very challenging. Early in the pandemic, there were so many unknowns. Details and events were ever-changing and evolving. We were clearly in uncharted territory and had to figure things out as we progressed. Most recently, the divide between those who are pro-vaccine and anti-vaccine has deepened and has caused consternation among friends, families and communities.
It’s been a long, difficult journey for many trying to separate fact from fiction. ... scientific information from misinformation. Seemingly everyone has an opinion on the topic, and many times that has created great tension. Sometimes it’s best to simply share a story from a trusted member of our community who has been through COVID and directly impacted by it.
With her permission, I would like to share a portion of a recent Facebook post from Rosemary Stiens. I’m only sharing a portion due to the length of her post. But I would encourage you to check it out as well. As of this writing, it’s already been shared over 100 times so many of you may have already seen it.
“I was 10’ tall and bullet proof with O+ blood. It’s not going to get me.” Kirby’s response to a nurse when asked why he didn’t get the vaccine ...
5 out of 10 of my immediate family got Covid at the same time. All of us are healthy active adults with no underlying issues … Kirby and I ended up in the hospital. Our oldest son probably should have been. His wife possibly as well. Our youngest son wasn’t as bad but still miserable.
Kirby and I were admitted to “hotel Mosaic” for a couple days … We {received} great care. Thank you nurses Mikayla, Barbara, Holly and housekeeping Charlotte.
Rosemary went on to describe their symptoms before being admitted to the hospital.
Kirby {had} full body shakes and a color Crayola has yet to invent… {My son} came to check on me and said I was in La La land. He insisted I go to ER… COVID DON’T PLAY! Blood Oxygen dropping in the 80’s requiring the need for oxygen. Breathing treatments. Steroids causing fluid retention. Blood labs out of whack. Sugar levels increase enough to need insulin. Blood thinners. Antibiotics. Antivirals. Anti-nausea meds. Fluids. Coughing with a pulled muscle. Body aches. Headaches. Feeling like being in a constant fog. Sleeping 20 of 24 hours a day. None or distorted taste. Disorientation. NAUSEA. I spent a week with my head in my hands, after being released, wishing the nausea away. No seeing grand babies, my own grown babies or anyone else. This went on for 4 weeks.
But we feel so BLESSED! By the grace of God, we made it through. And we pray never to go through something like that again.
I had visited with Barb Mullock {Mosaic Medical Center — Maryville’s infection prevention nurse} about the vaccines and she gave us great information to make our own decision to a) get vaccinated and b) which one to get if we did. We are blessed to be good friends with Barb as well yet still, no guilt or pressure to get the vaccine was laid on us. It is her job to stay up on the most current Covid information, so I knew I was getting information from a reliable source.
We were still thinking it over when we were hit {with Covid}. Here’s the truth. People are getting Covid no matter how or who started it. And Covid doesn’t discriminate who it chooses.
If you compare it to a police officer answering a fight call at a house, who knows what’s on the other side of the door. Knife, guns, or just a shouting match. Officer shows up with a vest on. It’s their best line of defense against the unknown. Open the door and boom…a gun. The vest protected the vital organs and they stood a better chance of surviving. In this scenario, the vaccine is the vest. Covid is the gun. We hope to protect ourselves with the best protection we have at this time by “vesting up” and getting ourselves vaccinated.
Kirby, Derek {our son} and I will be getting vaccinated as soon as we are able to… This variant is hitting younger and younger people. The thought of it making my two grandbabies go through the effects of having Covid is heartbreaking. Especially if we could have prevented it …
“10’ tall and bullet proof …” I wish. I’m pretty sure I heard God laugh at that one. I can’t imagine Kirby gone. That laugh silenced. Not everyone we know gets to have one more day after contracting Covid. Our hearts are so sad by friends hurting right now because a good man, father, grandfather…husband, didn’t get one more day. Covid is mean that way.
As I told Kirby the first night back together after being in the hospital, “you may annoy the hell out of me, but I’m awful glad you are still here.” Thank you, God, for the gift of more time. Ready to get that vaccine. No excuse seems to cut it anymore for us when getting a vaccine gives us more of a fighting chance than it does without.
This isn’t a debate. It’s not meant for us being regaled with the arguments for and against vaccines nor pity. This is our experience and no one else’s story to tell or edit. It is with the shared hope to slow down and do our part to stop Covid. There’s a lot of people we love and care about and cannot imagine life without. We understand the grief of going through an unexpected devastating loss of someone we love whether it be from Covid or something else. We will do everything we can not to go through that again. This is written with the utmost sincerity and concern for friends, family and neighbors. We kind of like our people. Prayers for protection and good health to all.