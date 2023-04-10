Senate Summary: Stopping the next Grain Belt Express situation

The Grain Belt Express project has caused a great deal of unease, fear and anger within our community. For the past 10 years, we have been fighting against this project, which involves an out-of-state company taking Missourians’ land for private gain. Unfortunately, this isn’t the last transmission project to come through our part of the state, as the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) recently announced plans to build more than 2,000 miles of new transmission lines, including hundreds of miles throughout northern Missouri.

Many of us feel like we are experiencing déjà vu, as we face the prospect of another out-of-state entity coming into our backyard to seize land for private gain. This is why I am sponsoring Senate Bill 568, the “Missouri First Transmission Act,” which aims to protect the personal property rights of Missourians and prevent another Grain Belt Express situation from occurring.

0
0
0
0
0