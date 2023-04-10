Senate Summary: Stopping the next Grain Belt Express situation

The Grain Belt Express project has caused a great deal of unease, fear and anger within our community. For the past 10 years, we have been fighting against this project, which involves an out-of-state company taking Missourians’ land for private gain. Unfortunately, this isn’t the last transmission project to come through our part of the state, as the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) recently announced plans to build more than 2,000 miles of new transmission lines, including hundreds of miles throughout northern Missouri.
Many of us feel like we are experiencing déjà vu, as we face the prospect of another out-of-state entity coming into our backyard to seize land for private gain. This is why I am sponsoring Senate Bill 568, the “Missouri First Transmission Act,” which aims to protect the personal property rights of Missourians and prevent another Grain Belt Express situation from occurring.
Currently, there are no laws in place to safeguard Missouri’s farm and ranch families from private, out-of-state companies that could argue the use of eminent domain to construct new transmission lines. Additionally, there is nothing in state law requiring these companies to establish agreements to use existing rights-of-way to build these projects. These out-of-state companies are not part of our communities and are primarily focused on profits and private gain, rather than our rural way of life and values.
Under the Missouri First Transmission Act, incumbent electric companies in Missouri would have the right of first refusal on all transmission projects that connect to their systems and are approved by MISO or other regional transmission organizations. These companies have long-standing relationships with local businesses, farmers, landowners and elected officials in our communities. They are present in our daily lives and are invested in Missourians’ well-being. Furthermore, these companies can minimize the impact of new transmission lines on private property by co-locating on existing infrastructure.
Without the Missouri First Transmission Act, out-of-state companies with no existing agreements to use rights-of-way will likely have to use eminent domain to take private land to build new transmission lines. Therefore, I believe it is crucial for the General Assembly to pass this legislation and ensure that Missouri companies are the one building and designing these projects. This bill is not just about transmission lines and power poles, it’s about defending our values and safeguarding the property rights of all Missourians.
Rusty Black is the 12th District State Senator.