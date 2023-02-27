Senate Summary: Senate Bills explained

As the seventh week of the First Regular Session of the 102nd General Assembly comes to an end, the Missouri Senate discussed issues ranging from tax credits, retirement, mental health reform, finance and initiative petitions.
On Monday, Feb. 13, 2022, the Local Government and Elections Committee held testimony on Senate Joint Resolutions 2, 10, 17 and 28. All of these would reform the initiative petition process. Currently, initiative petitions proposing constitutional amendments must be approved by a simple majority of the votes cast at the election in order to take effect. Senate Joint Resolutions 2, 10, 17 and 28 — if approved by voters — would require such initiative petitions to be approved by a higher threshold in order for the measure to take effect.
Throughout the years, well-funded and out-of-state campaigns have placed language in our constitution that doesn’t belong, in my opinion. In most cases, the language belongs in our state statutes. Missouri’s State Constitution serves as the fundamental legal and political framework for our state, outlining the structure of government and defining the rights and responsibilities of citizens. As such, it is a crucial document that sets the foundation for the state’s laws and governance. Changing Missouri’s constitution is a serious and consequential decision that should not be taken lightly. Requiring a higher threshold means a proposed change must have significant support, which helps ensure that any proposed changes represent broad consensus among the people of Missouri. I look forward to supporting initiative petition reform once these bills reach the Senate Floor.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Missouri Senate spent several hours giving their first approval of bills dealing with tax credits, retirement, mental health reform and finance. Senate Bill 94 establishes the “Show MO Act,” which would re-establish a tax credit that expired in 2013 to incentivize major motion pictures to come and film in Missouri.
A bill I sponsored, Senate Bill 75, was another bill which received initial approval in the Senate. This bill would help deal with the critical shortage of teachers and school employees in school districts throughout Missouri.
A few bills dealing with mental health reform and treatments for PTSD were perfected on Tuesday. Senate Bill 24 would create the “Missouri First Responder Mental Health Initiative Act.” Under this bill, first-responders would have the right to receive treatment without repercussions from their employer. Secondly, all treatment sessions would be kept confidential and not shared with their employer and no disciplinary measures could be taken against the first-responder for withholding records. Thirdly, mental health records could not be held against the employee during disciplinary proceedings. Fourth, the right to seek treatment would not be based on geography. Fifth, is the right for the first-responder to receive expanded FMLA leave. Senate Bill 24 would also set up a grant program for first-responders to be able to access funds for mental health professionals. In addition, Senate Bill 119 would establish PTSD as a covered disease for worker’s compensation when diagnosed in first responders.
These bills are now scheduled for a recorded vote before the Missouri Senate, which will most likely take place early next week.
Rusty Black is the 12th District State Senator.