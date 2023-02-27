Senate Summary: Senate Bills explained

As the seventh week of the First Regular Session of the 102nd General Assembly comes to an end, the Missouri Senate discussed issues ranging from tax credits, retirement, mental health reform, finance and initiative petitions.

On Monday, Feb. 13, 2022, the Local Government and Elections Committee held testimony on Senate Joint Resolutions 2, 10, 17 and 28. All of these would reform the initiative petition process. Currently, initiative petitions proposing constitutional amendments must be approved by a simple majority of the votes cast at the election in order to take effect. Senate Joint Resolutions 2, 10, 17 and 28 — if approved by voters — would require such initiative petitions to be approved by a higher threshold in order for the measure to take effect.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags