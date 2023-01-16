Senate Summary: Representing Northwest Missouri

For those who do not know me, my name is Rusty Black, and it is an honor to serve as the new state senator for the 12th Senatorial District. Since 2016, I served in the Missouri House of Representatives and I am looking forward to this new journey of serving some of the best people in the State of Missouri.

In his address to the Missouri Senate, the president pro tem laid out some of the caucus’ priorities for the upcoming session. These priorities include election security, teacher pay and pro-life bills. My hope, in this upcoming session, is that we can expand on these accomplishments, which include legislation that protects both mothers and newborns. Another priority outlined in the Senate leader’s speech dealt with initiative petitions. In my opinion, for too long, well-funded and out of state campaigns have placed language in our constitution that should be in our state statutes.

