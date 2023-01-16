Senate Summary: Representing Northwest Missouri

For those who do not know me, my name is Rusty Black, and it is an honor to serve as the new state senator for the 12th Senatorial District. Since 2016, I served in the Missouri House of Representatives and I am looking forward to this new journey of serving some of the best people in the State of Missouri.
In his address to the Missouri Senate, the president pro tem laid out some of the caucus’ priorities for the upcoming session. These priorities include election security, teacher pay and pro-life bills. My hope, in this upcoming session, is that we can expand on these accomplishments, which include legislation that protects both mothers and newborns. Another priority outlined in the Senate leader’s speech dealt with initiative petitions. In my opinion, for too long, well-funded and out of state campaigns have placed language in our constitution that should be in our state statutes.
As your senator, I believe we need to do a better job with state resources. During my time in the Missouri House, I focused on conservatively appropriating our state’s budget. Dealing with a record surplus does not mean making what I consider to be bad investments. Furthermore, the 12th Senatorial District, along with the rest of the state, is dealing with a critical shortage of teachers. In addition to raising teacher pay, I am sponsoring Senate Bill 75. My proposal would entice teachers to stay in the classroom, if they want, once they reach retirement age.
Another bill I filed, Senate Bill 76, would return state law regarding foreign ownership of Missouri agricultural land to the way it was in 2013. Since then, I do not believe the current law has delivered on its original intent and goal to entice more dairy investment or production in southwest Missouri, as everyone who supported the measure hoped it would. Rather, the law has divided the agriculture community and has become a political weapon for well-funded campaigns. The fear, anger and the mistrust that has been the bi-product of this law has far outweighed any benefits the state has seen since its enactment. My understanding is few foreign investors have used the law or purchased agricultural land because, for the most part, 111 out of 114 counties prohibit foreign companies (and domestic) from purchasing farm land.
Thank you for allowing me to serve as your state senator. We have a long road ahead of us. With your help, we will make it through together and make Missouri a better place to live, work and raise a family.
As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is 573-751-1415, my email is Rusty.Black@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 331, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.
Rusty Black is the 12th District State Senator.