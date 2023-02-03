Senate Summary: Moving legislation through

As January comes to an end, the Legislature is in full swing and every committee I serve on has had at least one hearing. The Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee heard testimony from the governor’s office regarding his priorities for Fiscal Year 2024 and the Department of Corrections. One message that was consistent during these hearings was dealing with the State of Missouri’s approximate 7,000 vacant positions. The Senate Government Accountability Committee passed Senate Bill 51, which would allow physical therapists with a doctorate of physical therapy, or five years of clinical experience, to evaluate and initiate treatment on a patient without referral from a physician. This measure would remove unnecessary and burdensome regulations, which saves the patient time and money, and I am proud to have supported it in committee.

The Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee held a public hearing on Senate Bill 76, a bill I filed that would prohibit the ownership of foreign-owned farmland in Missouri. I will continue to work with the committee to ensure the passage of this legislation.

