Senate Summary: Monday overnight session

After a week-long break in the legislative session, the Missouri Senate gaveled into session at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 20, and wouldn’t adjourn until approximately 8 a.m. the next day. During that overnight session, the Missouri Senate was able to perfect Senate Bills 49, 236 & 164 and Senate Bill 39. Senate Bill 39 would allow for transgender women to play in co-ed sports or on the boys’ teams. Senate Bill 49 would prohibit health care providers from performing gender transition surgeries on any minor and would bar health care providers from prescribing or administering cross-sex hormones or puberty-blocking drugs to a minor for a gender transition. These bills will now move over to the Missouri House of Representatives.

Senate Bill 247 provides several modifications relating to retirement. During debate on this bill, I was able to add a provision that deals with teacher retirement. This amendment would address the state’s critical shortage of teachers and school district employees. Specifically, this amendment would remove the sunset that expired in 2014 and allow teachers who retire with 32 years of service to receive an additional .05% multiplier of the member’s final average salary for each year of service. Currently, the optimal time for a member to retire is at 30 years of service. It is my hope, if this bill were to become law, it would incentivize teachers to remain in the classroom.

