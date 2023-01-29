Senate Summary: Learning the State of the State

As the third week of session wraps up, committee hearings and the State of the State Address were the subjects that dominated the week. As bills are voted out of committee, we will begin to see Senate floor activity ramp up in the coming weeks.
In the governor’s State of the State Address, some previous achievements were highlighted, including the extra session last October, where the Legislature passed the largest income tax cut in Missouri history, as well as long-term extensions for critical agriculture tax credit programs. He also emphasized that the state unemployment rate fell to 2.4 percent, the lowest rate recorded in state history. Going forward, the governor accentuated the importance of broadband infrastructure, a significant issue to the constituents of the 12th Senatorial District, and the addition of $250 million for these concerns; addressed crumbling roads in rural areas; education funding needs; investing $3 million in Apprenticeship Missouri to expand apprenticeship opportunities; and lastly, an 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment for state employees.
Also during the speech, he recognized an outstanding first-grade teacher from Meadville School District in Linn County, Mrs. Emily Fluckey, who — in the governor’s own words — “is a great example of the majority of our educators who do it for the right reasons.” Two students from the Blue Ribbon School Dewey Elementary, Mahlia Wahid, who wants to study business and Decker Rardon, who wants to be an engineer.
This week, the Missouri Senate Government Accountability Committee met for the first time and held public testimony on a bill that would allow physical therapists with a doctorate of physical therapy, or five years, of clinical experience to evaluate and initiate treatment on a patient without a referral from a physician. This measure would remove unnecessary and burdensome regulations, which will save the patient time and money. I have supported similar legislation in the past and I look forward to helping this bill cross the finish line this year. Next week, the Senate Appropriations Committee will begin hearing the governor’s priorities, and the Senate Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee will allow for public testimony on a bill I sponsored, Senate Bill 76, which would prohibit foreign ownership of Missouri farmland after 2023.
I look forward to working with the governor and my Senate colleagues to find common ground and accomplish these goals going forward.
As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is 573-751-1415, my email is rusty.black@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is 201 W. Capitol Ave., Room 331, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.
Rusty Black is the 12th District State Senator.