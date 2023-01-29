Senate Summary: Learning the State of the State

As the third week of session wraps up, committee hearings and the State of the State Address were the subjects that dominated the week. As bills are voted out of committee, we will begin to see Senate floor activity ramp up in the coming weeks.

In the governor’s State of the State Address, some previous achievements were highlighted, including the extra session last October, where the Legislature passed the largest income tax cut in Missouri history, as well as long-term extensions for critical agriculture tax credit programs. He also emphasized that the state unemployment rate fell to 2.4 percent, the lowest rate recorded in state history. Going forward, the governor accentuated the importance of broadband infrastructure, a significant issue to the constituents of the 12th Senatorial District, and the addition of $250 million for these concerns; addressed crumbling roads in rural areas; education funding needs; investing $3 million in Apprenticeship Missouri to expand apprenticeship opportunities; and lastly, an 8.7 percent cost-of-living adjustment for state employees.

