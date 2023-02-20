Senate Summary: Great Northwest Days

The past few weeks have been a busy time for the General Assembly. From budget discussions to health care and education, I am committed to finding solutions that benefit the constituents of the 12th Senatorial District. This week, the Missouri State Capitol saw an influx of people from the great northwest part of our state as the annual Great Northwest Days took place on Feb. 7. This event is used to show the importance and the economic impact our area of the state has. I was encouraged by the amount of constituents, businesses and local entities that made their presence known in our State Capitol.

Also on Feb. 7, the Missouri Senate spent time discussing on the floor a bill that would tie the state’s unemployment benefits to the state’s unemployment rate, ensuring the benefits provided are proportional to the current economic conditions and level of need. Senate Bill 21 mainly reflects economic realities of the state’s labor market, providing a more accurate picture. Senate Bill 21 will likely be discussed more in the coming weeks.

