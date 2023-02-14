Senate Summary: Easing restraints on our citizens

It is my privilege to serve the people of the 12th District in the Missouri State Senate and keep you informed on the latest developments in our state government. In this edition, I would like to share some of the important work that has been happening at the Missouri State Capitol. More bills have made their way onto the Senate Calendar and are poised for debate in the coming weeks. Senate Bill 39, titled “Save Women’s Sports,” would allow only biologically-born females to participate in women’s sports. It would allow for trans women to play in co-ed sports or on the boy’s teams. Men and women are biologically different, and a study by the British Journal of Sports Medicine suggests transgender women maintain an athletic advantage over their peers even after a year of hormone therapy.

A bill listed as a priority for the Senate majority caucus this year, Senate Bill 45, should also be debated and receive a vote in the coming weeks. Senate Bill 45 would extend postpartum coverage for Medicaid recipients from 60 days to one year. Currently, Missouri ranks 42nd in the nation for worst morality rates. A post-partum woman is four times more likely to die without insurance from pregnancy and 82 percent of pregnancy-related deaths are considered preventable.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags