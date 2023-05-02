Senate Summary: Deadlines approaching

Deadlines are rapidly approaching as we head into the final three weeks of the 2023 Missouri legislative session. The first is the deadline to pass the Fiscal Year 2024 state operating budget (House Bills 1-20), which is May 5. The second deadline is May 12 at 6 P.M., the last day of session. The General Assembly, in my opinion, still has a lot of work to that needs to be accomplished and I would like focus on House Bill 992.
This measure, and the version I filed, Senate Bill 568, were filed to address a new set of transmission projects that Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) recently approved across northern Missouri. In total, the lines are around 250 miles. MISO intends to competitively bid them, meaning they may ultimately be awarded to an existing utility in Missouri, or they may be assigned to an out-of-state company, which may be more likely to happen. The legislation I’m proposing would put the Missouri Public Service Commission, not MISO, in control of where and how the line is built, would prevent out of state companies from having eminent domain authority and would require Missouri utility companies to collaborate to find the best route possible, minimizing the impact on new property owners and farmers by co-locating lines wherever possible. Co-locating would essentially mean, subject to a few exceptions, that new transmission projects would need to be sited with or along other above-ground infrastructure. This type of routing is much less impactful on farmland.