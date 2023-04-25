Senate Summary: Crafting state budget

This week, the Missouri Senate will focus on crafting their version of the state’s budget. Earlier this month, the Missouri House of Representatives sent over their version and the Senate Appropriations Committee will begin “mark-up” this week. The budget is a crucial tool that determines how our tax dollars are spent and invested. It is a blueprint for Missouri’s priorities and it’s important that the Senate deliberates on it carefully, deliberately and — in my opinion — conservatively. As we dive into this critical week, let us keep in mind the importance of fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency in the process.
A top priority of mine in the budget deals with available treatment for PTSD for veterans and first responders. I believe It is critical that our budget allocates funds for PTSD treatments. These brave men and women have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our communities and country. As a result, they have been exposed to traumatic and life-threating situations. PTSD is a debilitating condition that can have long-term effects on their mental health and quality of life, making it difficult for these individuals to reintegrate into society.
Providing access to effective PTSD treatments such as electroencephalogram (EEG) combined transcranial magnetic stimulation (eTMS) can help veterans and first responders reduce symptoms such as flashbacks, anxiety and depression, allowing them to function better in their daily lives. Furthermore, investing in these treatments for veterans and first responders is not only a moral obligation but also an economic one. By investing in their well-being, we are not only supporting our heroes, but also investing in the long-term health and productivity of our communities.
Another budget topic that I’ve received calls and emails about is the Missouri House of Representatives’ decision to cut state funding for libraries. Last year, the Missouri General Assembly came together to pass Senate Bill 775, which included the creation of a new criminal offense of providing explicit sexual material to a student. As a supporter of that bill, I was proud to be a part of the overwhelming bipartisan majority that helped make it a reality. In my opinion, the recent lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union is disappointing. With that being said, I was surprised to learn of the removal of state funding for public libraries and I plan to learn more during further Senate Appropriations Committee hearings. As someone who has long supported library funding in the past, I expect to continue to advocate for its importance and funding in the future.
As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is 573-751-1415, my email is rusty.black@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is 201 W. Capitol Ave., Room 331, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.
Rusty Black is the 12th District State Senator.