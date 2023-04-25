Senate Summary: Crafting state budget

This week, the Missouri Senate will focus on crafting their version of the state’s budget. Earlier this month, the Missouri House of Representatives sent over their version and the Senate Appropriations Committee will begin “mark-up” this week. The budget is a crucial tool that determines how our tax dollars are spent and invested. It is a blueprint for Missouri’s priorities and it’s important that the Senate deliberates on it carefully, deliberately and — in my opinion — conservatively. As we dive into this critical week, let us keep in mind the importance of fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency in the process.

A top priority of mine in the budget deals with available treatment for PTSD for veterans and first responders. I believe It is critical that our budget allocates funds for PTSD treatments. These brave men and women have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our communities and country. As a result, they have been exposed to traumatic and life-threating situations. PTSD is a debilitating condition that can have long-term effects on their mental health and quality of life, making it difficult for these individuals to reintegrate into society.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags