Senate Summary: Committee assignments made

As the second week of the 2023 legislative session wraps up, the magnificence of what this building and the Senate Chamber represents is not lost on me and is valued and appreciated every day that I get to set foot in this building.

Earlier this week, Missouri Senate committees were announced, and I am proud I have been selected to serve as vice-chair for the Agriculture, Food Production and Outdoor Resources Committee. I have also been chosen to serve on the Appropriations Committee, which is responsible for appropriating the state of Missouri’s budget; General Laws; Government Accountability; as well as the Veterans, Military Affairs and Pensions Committee. It is an honor to serve on these committees and I know how important they are to the constituents I represent.

