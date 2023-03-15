Senate Summary: Bills passed out of Senate in Week Nine

As we approach the halfway mark of the legislative session, it’s important to take stock of the progress made thus far and assess what still needs to be accomplished. The past few weeks have seen an increased volume of activity in the Missouri Senate, including in the Appropriations Committee, as well as on the Senate floor, where we have discussed key legislative priorities. Among the long list of bills that have been passed out of the Missouri Senate are:

Senate Bill 24 – Creates the Missouri First Responder Mental Health Initiative, grants the right to receive treatment without repercussions from the employer, all treatment sessions would be confidential, no disciplinary measures could be taken against a first responder for withholding records, mental health records could not be held against the employee during disciplinary proceedings and creates the right to receive expanded Family and Medical Leave Act.

