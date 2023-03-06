Senate Summary: Bill defining interference with transportation of livestock

As the eighth week of the legislative session comes to an end, the Missouri Senate is adjourned until Monday, Feb. 27. Looking back, the Senate was able to send 14 bills to the Missouri House of Representatives for consideration, and House Bill 14, the state’s supplemental budget, was truly agreed to and finally passed. Included in this legislation is over $600,000 to deal with Black Vulture mitigation, a cost of living adjustment for non-elected state employees and a $2 an hour increase to state employees who work for the Office of Administration, Department of Public Safety, Corrections, Mental Health, Social Services and the Judiciary who work evening and overnight shifts. House Bill 14 now heads to the governor’s desk and awaits his signature.
Looking ahead, the Senate has placed bills on its calendar dealing with allowing sales tax exemptions for diapers and feminine hygiene products, increasing limits on the Circuit Breaker Tax Credit and adjusting the amount for inflation each year.
On Monday, Feb. 27, I plan to introduce a bill in the Missouri Senate which would define “interference with the transportation of livestock” and would add criminal penalties for those guilty of doing so. Livestock transportation is an important step in supplying food to the world and it is imperative that the process is as safe and efficient as possible. Transportation causes stress and discomfort in animals. Strict animal welfare protocols and guidelines are in place to mitigate transportation stress as much as possible. But when individuals or groups interfere with livestock transportation, they cause stress and harm to the livestock and transporters, and interrupt the food supply.
The Senate Appropriations Committee continues to have daily hearings during the week. We continue to hear Missouri department officials testify about their proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024. Beginning Feb. 28, we are scheduled to hear from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, Department of Social Services and the Department of Revenue.
As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is 573-751-1415, my email is rusty.black@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is 201 W. Capitol Ave., Room 331, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.
Rusty Black is the 12th District State Senator.