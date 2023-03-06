Senate Summary: Bill defining interference with transportation of livestock

As the eighth week of the legislative session comes to an end, the Missouri Senate is adjourned until Monday, Feb. 27. Looking back, the Senate was able to send 14 bills to the Missouri House of Representatives for consideration, and House Bill 14, the state’s supplemental budget, was truly agreed to and finally passed. Included in this legislation is over $600,000 to deal with Black Vulture mitigation, a cost of living adjustment for non-elected state employees and a $2 an hour increase to state employees who work for the Office of Administration, Department of Public Safety, Corrections, Mental Health, Social Services and the Judiciary who work evening and overnight shifts. House Bill 14 now heads to the governor’s desk and awaits his signature.

Looking ahead, the Senate has placed bills on its calendar dealing with allowing sales tax exemptions for diapers and feminine hygiene products, increasing limits on the Circuit Breaker Tax Credit and adjusting the amount for inflation each year.

