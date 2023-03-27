Senate Summary: At the halfway point

As we have reached the halfway point in the Missouri legislative session, there is still a lot of work to be done. As you may have heard, Senate Bill 49, which would ban a physician or health care provider from providing gender transition procedures to any minor or refer any minor to another health care provider for such procedures, including puberty blocking drugs, hormones and gender reassignment surgeries, was laid over. This past week, the Senate has spent a large portion of its time debating this bill and, because of a filibuster, SB 49 was not able to be perfected. However, this does not mean the debate is over or the bill is dead. In fact, SB 49 can be brought up at any time going forward and would still have the same effective date if it were signed into law. I support these bans and I support SB 49.
Another priority that will be making its way to the Missouri Senate are the budget bills, House Bills 1-20, which appropriate money to Missouri’s state governmental departments. I expect them to be passed by the Missouri House of Representatives and sent to the Missouri Senate towards the end of March, at which point the Senate Appropriations Committee will start making changes. The constitutional deadline to pass the budget is May 5.