Watching magicians baffle audiences with illusions is delightful, but experiencing opinionators offering fantasies as facts is not. It’s dishonest, deceitful and may be harmful. Watch the Jan. 6 videos for reinforcement. Information, the facts, are always available when we seek them. For example:
Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. It’s a fact. Time to move on. Why are no other Republican victories being audited? Questioning the honesty of county election officials, mostly Republicans, harms their earned integrity. While every situation has sides. The distorted side deserves no support.
Next, the Covid vaccines do what was intended. Not yet fully approved, but that takes time and data. Being vaccinated speeds the process. Refusing vaccination is a choice, with limits. Wearing a mask and keep your distance from others. Vaccinations are on the rise again. Good news.
When pundits veer toward “socialist” alarmism we can look it up: “socialism (n): A political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.”
America has some socialist qualities, but few in “means of production, distribution and exchange.” Included are Social Security, Medicare, the ACA, the Covid vaccination program, public schools, libraries, water systems and more. They make us stronger.
It’s always good to winnow the wheat from the chaff, fact from fantasy. Now more than ever, we must look it up in credible sources.
–– Gordon Hill, Maryville