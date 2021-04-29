A house is made of walls and beams; a home is built with love and dreams. Ronald McDonald House is reinforced by gazillions of pop-tabs! In a world turned upside-down, gratitude changes stressful days into thanksgivings.
Thanks for your, “stick-to-it-tive-ness,” collecting pop-tabs. Pop-tabs teach an important lesson: even little things make a big difference. Thanks to student leadership on the Northwest Missouri Tab Challenge, a “Moment of Impact” was created.
Thanks for gathering lots of plastic baggies to add to the donations that Ms. (Melissa) Campbell, (Maryville Middle School nurse) brought from this project.
Ronald McDonald House Charities Kansas City has welcomed more than 2,000 families during the COVID-19 pandemic. On behalf of RMHC and the families we serve, we appreciate 13 northwest Missouri schools’ commitment, “pulling” for the house that love built.
––Alan Lubert
Community
Relations Manager