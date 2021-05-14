It was good to see the article concerning funding for Nodaway County Senior Center. The article made citizens curious about services provided for older adults in the county.
I checked on several items in the green column on page A7.
One item was an attempt to explain the meaning of the acronyms NOH and NOC used when delivering meals. NOH means Name On Hot (sack). NOC means Name On Cold (sack). In order to meet special needs such as diabetic, no milk, pureed, or no salt; the person requesting a special need has his/her name put on sacks and acronym is placed next to their name on the delivery list. That way the sacks get to the correct person.
Another item stated that the abuse policy poster had an incorrect phone number. The number listed was obtained from the Mo.gov web site hot line to report adult abuse, neglect, etc.
Many items on the list have been corrected, as the center works to come into compliance with Young at Heart demands. Some cannot be corrected without having the agency’s funding.
I am a retired teacher in the ABE/AEL program of the Maryville RII School district. I enjoy time at the Center working on puzzles, exercising on the NuStep, listening to the friendly chatter of people playing cards and/or pool, volunteering when possible, and eating hot lunches with a choice of two meats.
––Linda Sue Hayden
Maryville