My initial interest in Congressman Graves’s column “What the president should have said” waned when he, being a Republican, criticized President Biden’s views and actions to date. That’s what my 1962 electrostatics professor would label “intuitively obvious to even the most casual observer.” I had hoped the congressman was going to offer a clarification of what President Trump could have said after the 2020 election. Since he did not, this is what I believe President Trump could have said when Joe Biden’s election was confirmed:
“I am disappointed in the outcome, but American voters have spoken. While I disagree with their view there were more votes cast in this election than before. To actualize my disagreement I have formed the Trump 2024 election committee and am beginning my next campaign.
“In the meantime I have instructed every government department head to accommodate a peaceful transition of power so we can maintain our position at home and abroad.
“I know there are many, especially my core supporters who are saying there was massive fraud in this election. There was not. Consider the facts. More than three thousand county elections officials, mostly Republicans, have certified their results, passing them on to the fifty state secretaries of state, also mostly Republicans, who have accepted the certified vote totals.
“Additionally, we made gains in the House and state legislatures with two Senate votes to be decided in Georgia. Thanks you for your support. Let’s do what we can to keep America great.”
I hoped.
––Gordon Hill
Maryville