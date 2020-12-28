Editor,
While news writing is informative, opinion writing is partly factual. The current trend by many opinionists is using inflammatory terminology in lieu of the informative. Why? Perhaps they think disingenuousness is more effective than reason. It may be for some; e.g., those who think the world is unfair and need excuse validation.
I recall President Harry Truman’s noting the problem with bigotry: “The problem with holding someone down in the gutter is that you have to get down there with them.” Another gem is President Lincoln’s, “Mud thrown is ground lost.”
This view was prompted by Larry Anderson’s “My Word” column reminding me that emotionalism is less effective than reason. In his December 17th column he states, “the forthcoming Biden regime” which it is not [regime (n): A government, especially an authoritarian one. (OED)]. It’s Biden’s Administration. He also notes “socialists Lizzie Warren and Bernie Sanders” which they are not. (that a retired educator does not know what socialism is is bothersome). It’s Elizabeth Warren.
My point is that successful critics know reason is more persuasive than emotions to those who are concerned with the Constitutional premise – “in order to form a more perfect union” – and how to better achieve its promise.
We need thoughtful criticism to improve America’s socioeconomic situation… for all. In my view it’s the media’s responsibility to assure what is being printed is more healthy than toxic. It’s a call for responsible editing, not censorship.
–– Regards,
Gordon Hill
Maryville